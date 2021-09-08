Germany looking better than ever in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Austria, Germany, and Switzerland is undoubtedly three of the most beautiful countries in Europe, and flying over the nation's castles, rivers and the tallest mountains of Europe in Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a favourite ever since the game was launched.

Well, now all these three countries are actually looking ever better than before. The reason is that World Update 6 has now been released, using data from 2020 to get points of interest to look exactly like their real world counterpart. Check out the trailer below to see what is new and how an already stunning game is actually looking even better now.