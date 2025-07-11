Germany intends to buy 15 more F-35 fighter jets

HQ

The latest new son Germany . Germany is reportedly preparing to acquire more F-35 fighter jets from the United States, increasing its planned fleet significantly, Politico reported on Friday citing several people familiar with the matter.

The decision, if confirmed, would signal a shift in Berlin's defense strategy as disagreements with France continue to cloud the future of the joint FCAS program. The new plan also aligns with NATO's broader effort to raise defense commitments.