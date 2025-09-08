Germany head coach Mumbrú takes a step back from the rest of EuroBasket due to health issues

HQ

Germany is one of the last eight teams at EuroBasket 2025, after a rout to Portugal 85-58 in round of 16, and with Serbia and France out of the way, they are perhaps the favourites for the title... if they manage to beat Luka Doncic's Slovenia on Wednesday.

However, the head coach at the Arena Riga in Latvia won't be Álex Mumbrú, who has announced he retires for his task as head manager of the team due to health issues. "Over the past few days, I've realized that I'm not physically ready to actively coach the team from the sidelines. Therefore, Alan Ibrahimagic will take over my role as head coach", said Mumbrú through an official statement from the team.

Mumbrú already missed the preliminary games, hospitalised from pancreatitis. He will still be on the bench, but the more active and physically demanding job of coach the team from the sidelines of the court will be made by assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic.

Mumbrú, 46, has been Germany's head coach since 2024, after working at Valencia and Bilbao Basket. He ended his 21-years player career in 2018, and won 2009 EuroBasket with Spain. He also led the team to Silver in 2007, Bronze in 2013 at the EuroBasket, won World Cup in 2006 and a Silver Medal in 2008.