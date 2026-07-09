Germany has recorded over 5,000 heat-related deaths already this year

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It's no secret, this summer has been pretty hot. Many European nations have been battling with record temperatures, including the UK, France and Spain, even Slovakia, with these insane temperatures leading to thousands of deaths and even ironically leading to the cancellation of a climate summit. And it doesn't look like the heat will be going away anytime soon as scorching temperatures are forecast across much of Europe for the rest of this week and the weeks ahead too.

With all this being said, now Germany has revealed data wherein it claims to have already registered 5,120 deaths related to heat so far this year, according to Reuters. It's mentioned that the majority of these deaths (4,270) came from elderly individuals older than 75 years of age, with more women than men being reported in these statistics due to women over 75 typically outnumbering men over 75.

As we're only around halfway through the summer with high temperatures forecast for July and likely similar on the horizon in August, it's likely these statistics are just a harrowing sign of what's to come.