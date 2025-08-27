Germany greenlights military service, initially on a voluntary basis

HQ

The latest news on Germany . Germany's cabinet has approved on Wednesday a draft bill that introduces voluntary military service as part of broader efforts to strengthen national defence. "The Bundeswehr must grow," Pistorius said in a press conference.

"The security situation, above all Russia's aggressive posture, makes this necessary. We don't just need a well-equipped force. But we also need a Bundeswehr that is strong in terms of personnel. Only then will deterrence as a whole be truly credible vis-à-vis Russia."

The initiative is designed to expand the pool of reservists and encourage more young people to pursue careers in the armed forces, though it also leaves the door open to reinstating conscription if recruitment targets are not met.

The plan marks a shift from the country's reliance on professional soldiers since the end of mandatory service over a decade ago, reflecting growing concerns about security in Europe. The proposal now heads to parliament, where debate is expected to be intense.