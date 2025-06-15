Germany, France and United Kingdom offer fresh talks to Iran amid escalating tensions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Germany, along with France and the United Kingdom, has expressed readiness to engage in swift diplomatic talks with Iran, aiming to defuse the mounting crisis between Iran and Israel, the German foreign minister said.

You might be interested:



"I hope that's still possible," Johann Wadephul told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday. "Germany, together with France and Britain are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted."

The German foreign minister emphasized the urgency of curbing the regional threat, urging Iran to return to the table after previous missed opportunities. Officials hope this renewed offer might stabilize broader Middle Eastern tensions and ease concerns across Europe.