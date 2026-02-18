Germany explores using French and UK nukes for deterrence without building its own

HQ

Germany has ruled out developing its own nuclear arsenal but is considering relying on French and British atomic weapons in a deterrence framework similar to NATO's US-based nuclear umbrella, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking on the Machtwechsel podcast, Merz emphasized that any deployment would depend on Paris and London, noting that Berlin cannot unilaterally act under international law, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and historical agreements dating back to Germany's reunification.

Friedrich Merz // Shutterstock

France and the UK already maintain robust nuclear forces (submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles in France's case) and have been exploring closer coordination since July 2025. President Emmanuel Macron has discussed extending France's strategic deterrence to Germany, framing it as part of a broader European defense posture.

Merz described the initiative as "at the very beginning" and stressed that dialogue, joint exercises, and shared security interests would define the approach, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising European security concerns...