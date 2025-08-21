Germany divided over possible troop deployment to Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Germany . The European country now faces growing debate over whether to join a European peacekeeping effort in Ukraine, with memories of the country's militaristic past fueling public skepticism.

"Germany should stay out of this matter," Ralf Stegner, a lawmaker from the leftist, more pacifist faction of the SPD, told Der Spiegel. "The deployment of German soldiers in the region is also extremely difficult for historical reasons.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed openness to participation but stressed the need for parliamentary approval and European coordination, while critics warn that sending troops could overextend the Bundeswehr and provoke political backlash.

Meanwhile, far-right factions have labeled any potential deployment "irresponsible," reflecting concerns over national security and economic priorities. Allies like the UK and France push for involvement, yet many Germans remain wary of direct engagement.

