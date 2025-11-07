Germany deploys rapid response teams to tackle drone threats across Europe

HQ

We just got the news that Germany's military has begun forming rapid response units to counter growing drone threats across Europe, dispatching specialists to Belgium after a spike in drone activity near military installations and airports.

As per Reuters, Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, head of Germany's joint operations command, says the new anti-drone teams are being set up to address "acute threats" and can be deployed swiftly across borders.

Counter-drone units expand operations abroad

An advance team of German Air Force personnel has already arrived in Belgium to coordinate a temporary mission focused on drone detection and interception, Berlin's defence ministry said. The main unit will follow soon.

This comes as Belgium and other European nations report frequent drone sightings that have disrupted air traffic, including temporary airport closures in Sweden and Belgium this week. Some officials have linked the incidents to Russian hybrid warfare, though Moscow has denied involvement.

Sollfrank said the new teams use sensors and interceptors capable of spotting, taking control of, or neutralizing hostile drones. Some systems can capture drones with nets or ram them midair to disable them safely.