Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence with 10-point plan

Germany will strengthen its support for Ukraine's defence through joint industrial ventures, deeper market integration and possible federal investment guarantees under a new 10-point plan unveiled on Monday during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin.

The initiative, announced as European leaders seek to demonstrate continued backing for Kyiv, comes as United States President Donald Trump pushes to accelerate diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A strong Ukrainian defence industry is crucial for defence against Russia's war of aggression and is an important element of security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression," the plan said in a document shared during Zelensky's visit.

Germany and Ukraine will expand cooperation on defence-related research, procurement and joint ventures, with Berlin examining the use of federal investment guarantees to support Ukrainian defence companies. Germany is Ukraine's largest European military backer.

The plan also envisages joint procurement of Ukrainian-made defence equipment to help protect NATO airspace within the European Sky Shield Initiative, with a focus on interceptor drones.

Under the agreement, the two defence ministries will hold regular high-level consultations, while a liaison office for Ukraine's defence industry (the Ukraine Freedom House) will be established in Berlin to strengthen industrial ties.

Germany will also increase its military attaché presence in Kyiv and step up expert exchanges between the two countries.

The plan includes measures to prevent corruption, acknowledging concerns among Western partners following Ukraine's largest corruption scandal since the start of the war, which led to the resignation of two ministers and Zelensky's chief of staff.