Germany commits 300 million euros in humanitarian aid for Syria

Under the vaulted ceilings of Brussels' European Union ministerial halls, Germany announced a €300 million aid package for Syria on Monday, funneled through United Nations agencies and NGOs to circumvent Damascus' transitional government.

The funds, unveiled by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ahead of an European Union donor conference, aim to address acute shortages of food, healthcare, and shelter inside Syria while supporting refugee-hosting nations like Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey.

The pledge coincides with reports of over 1,000 deaths in recent coastal clashes between Assad loyalists and Islamist factions—violence Baerbock urged Damascus to investigate, reiterating demands for an inclusive political process to end the 14-year crisis.