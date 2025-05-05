English
Germany classifies AfD as extremist, Kremlin reacts cautiously

Moscow calls the move a clampdown on non-mainstream forces, but declines to intervene.

The latest news on Germany. We now know that the Kremlin has described Germany's decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist entity as a restrictive measure targeting political groups outside the European mainstream.

While Russia criticised the classification as part of a broader trend limiting dissenting voices, it acknowledged that the issue falls within Germany's domestic affairs, but it remains to be seen how this will impact Germany's political landscape and bilateral relations.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 - BERLIN: a vandalized election poster of the German populist party "AfD" with its leaders Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel to the upcoming general elections, Berlin // Shutterstock

