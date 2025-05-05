Dansk
The latest news on Germany. We now know that the Kremlin has described Germany's decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist entity as a restrictive measure targeting political groups outside the European mainstream.
While Russia criticised the classification as part of a broader trend limiting dissenting voices, it acknowledged that the issue falls within Germany's domestic affairs, but it remains to be seen how this will impact Germany's political landscape and bilateral relations.