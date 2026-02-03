Germany boosts military space program with satellites and lasers

HQ

Germany is preparing a major €35 billion investment in military space capabilities to counter rising threats from Russia and China, according to Major General Michael Traut, head of German Space Command (via Reuters). The plan includes spy satellites, space planes, and non-kinetic systems like lasers, aimed at protecting German and allied assets in orbit.

At the heart of the program is SATCOM Stage 4, a secure military satellite network of over 100 encrypted satellites. Traut says the system will follow the US Space Development Agency model, providing low‑Earth-orbit communications and missile tracking capabilities. The constellation is intended to strengthen Germany's deterrence posture and ensure reliable communications even in contested environments.

Major General Michael Traut

The program also focuses on non-destructive ways to disrupt potential adversaries in space. Traut highlights lasers, jamming systems, and "inspector satellites" capable of approaching other spacecraft for surveillance or interference. Germany has emphasized that no debris-producing weapons will be deployed, underlining a commitment to reversible, targeted space defence.

Additionally, Germany will prioritize domestic and European suppliers for the project, as major European aerospace firms explore alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink for secure communications. This is an investment that signals Berlin's ambition to assert greater independence in defence technology and reinforce Europe's strategic capabilities in a rapidly militarizing orbital domain...