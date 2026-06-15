Germany becomes the top goal-scorer country of all time in the history of World Cup

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Germany thrashed Curaçao 7-1 in their first match at World Cup on Sunday, a harsh punishment against the small Caribbean country despite Livano Comenencia's equaliser in the first match that created some tension. In the end, Germany thrashed their rivals with seven goals: two by Kai Havertz, and one each by Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav.

All of them contributed to making Germany the top goal scorer of all time in World Cups. In total, Germany has scored 239 goals in the history of the FIFA competition, one more than Brazil, with Miroslav Klose being the top goal scorer with 16 goals.

The ranking for the top goal-scorer nations in World Cup history includes:



Germany: 239 goals

Brazil: 238 goals

Argentina: 152 goals

France: 136 goals

Italy: 128 goals

Spain: 108 goals

England: 104 goals

Netherlands: 96 goals

Uruguay: 89 goals

Hungary: 87 goals



What's next for Germany and Brazil at World Cup:

Being separated by just one goal, this World Cup 2026 will be interesting to see who ends up taking the distinction at the end of the competition. Even if not to the extent of Spain, France, England and Argentina, both Germany and Brazil are among the favourites and are expected to reach far in the longest World Cup ever, even if unlike Germany, Brazil couldn't go beyond a 1-1 draw in their debut against Morocco.

Germany leads Group E on goal difference after the surprise defeat of Ecuador by Ivory Coast Germany faces Ivory Coast on Saturday June 20, 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST, and Ecuador on Thursday June 25, 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST.

Brazil is now third after their 1-1 draw to Morocco, with Scotland leading Group C. Brazil faces Haiti on Saturday June 20 at 2:30 CEST, 1:20 BST; and Scotland on Thursday June 25, 00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST (on Wednesday).