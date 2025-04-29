Germany becomes Europe's top defence spender

HQ

The latest news on Germany . We now know that the country has overtaken the UK as Europe's leading defence spender, driven by an extraordinary €100 billion off-budget fund aimed at modernising its military.

According to SIPRI, Berlin spent €77.8 billion on defence in 2024, positioning itself just behind the US, China and Russia globally. This marks a significant shift in European military dynamics, reflecting broader trends of increased investment across the continent.

While spending has surged, Germany only marginally surpassed NATO's 2% GDP target, highlighting the distance still to go for many allies. For now, it remains to be seen how this financial momentum will shape European security policy.