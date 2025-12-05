Germany approves new military service law to boost troop numbers: From 180,000 to 260,000 by 2035

HQ

Germany's parliament has passed a controversial military service law designed to boost troop numbers and meet NATO commitments amid heightened concern over Russia.

The reform creates a dual system in which a better-paid voluntary service is meant to attract recruits, while needs-based conscription can be activated if numbers fall short.

Lawmakers would still need to approve any shift to compulsory service, which could include random selection if more people qualify than required.

In response to Russia's threat

The government aims to grow the Bundeswehr to as many as 260,000 active personnel by 2035, up from around 183,000 today, and increase reserves to at least 200,000.

Men born after 1 January 2008 will undergo medical evaluation once capacity allows. Both men and women will be asked to declare willingness to serve, but only men must reply.

Berlin's move aligns with a wider European trend, as countries including France, Italy and Belgium expand voluntary service and Nordic states reinforce conscription in response to Russia's threat.