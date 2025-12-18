Germany approves €50bn defence spending blitz

HQ

Germany has approved around $60 billion in new military spending in its latest defence funding package, underscoring the scale and speed of the country's rearmament since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary budget committee signed off on 30 major defence procurement projects worth around €50bn ($59bn), taking Germany's total defence approvals for 2025 to a record 103 projects valued at €83bn ($97.5bn). The surge caps three years of spending that now outstrips the previous eight years combined.

"We are serious about equipping our Bundeswehr to be powerful and resilient, and doing so as quickly as possible," defence minister Boris Pistorius said, calling the pace of approvals evidence that the government is "pulling together" in the face of mounting security threats.

The package includes the following:

Among the flagship projects is SPOCK, a tactical radar satellite system developed by Rheinmetall and Finnish firm Iceye. Valued at up to €2.7bn, the system will provide Germany's new armoured brigade in Lithuania with round-the-clock, all-weather surveillance using AI-assisted analysis to detect hostile activity.

The package also includes expanded procurement of Puma infantry fighting vehicles, upgrades to the Patriot air defence system, additional IRIS-T missiles, new TAURUS NEO standoff weapons for Eurofighter jets, torpedoes for next-generation submarines, and more launchers and interceptors for the Israeli-made Arrow missile defence system.

Despite operating under provisional budget rules, Germany has pushed the measures through using streamlined procurement processes introduced since 2022. Between 2023 and 2025, Berlin approved €188bn in major defence projects, a clear signal that Europe's largest economy is reshaping its military posture for a far more dangerous security environment.