Germany and Ukraine strike major drone and defence cooperation deal

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Friedrich Merz and Volodymyr Zelensky have signed new defence cooperation agreements, including a major drone production deal that could become one of the largest in Europe.

The accords, finalized in Berlin, highlight Ukraine's growing role as a leader in military innovation after years of war, particularly in drone technology. Merz said the partnership would strengthen both German and European defence capabilities while reinforcing the industrial base.

A key element of the agreement is the creation of a joint venture to supply thousands of drones to Ukraine's armed forces. Berlin also committed hundreds of millions of euros to support advanced "deep strike" capabilities.

Germany remains Europe's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, with tens of billions of euros allocated since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022. Additional support includes funding for air defence systems and interceptor missiles to bolster Ukraine's protection against ongoing threats.