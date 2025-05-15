Germany and Philippines sign new defence pact

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Germany and Philippines. We now know that both countries have formalised on Wednesday a defence cooperation agreement covering cybersecurity, logistics, armament and peacekeeping operations.
The deal, signed in Berlin, reflects Manila's strategy of diversifying its military partnerships beyond the United States, as regional friction with China intensifies. For now, it remains to be seen how this alliance will shape the strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific.