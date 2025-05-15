English
Germany and Philippines sign new defence pact

The two nations strengthen military ties amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The latest news on Germany and Philippines. We now know that both countries have formalised on Wednesday a defence cooperation agreement covering cybersecurity, logistics, armament and peacekeeping operations.

The deal, signed in Berlin, reflects Manila's strategy of diversifying its military partnerships beyond the United States, as regional friction with China intensifies. For now, it remains to be seen how this alliance will shape the strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific.

Berlin Mitte 2022: The Embassy of the Philippines is the diplomatic mission of the Republic of the Philippines to the Federal Republic of Germany. The current ambassador is Ms. Dizon-de Vega // Shutterstock

