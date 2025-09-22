Germany and Sweden scramble fighter jets after Russian military plane flies over Baltic Sea

HQ

First, Poland. Then, Romania. Then, Estonia. Now, German Eurofighters and Swedish JAS 39 Gripens were dispatched to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane flying over the Baltic Sea, after the aircraft ignored contact attempts and switched off its transponders. "Once again, our quick reaction alert force, consisting of two Eurofighters, was tasked by NATO with investigating an unidentified aircraft without a flight plan or radio contact in international airspace," Germany's air force said in a statement. "It was a Russian IL-20M reconnaissance aircraft. After visual identification, we handed over escort duties for the aircraft to our Swedish NATO partners and returned to Rostock-Laage." Then, Sweden's air force said in a statement: "Today, 🇸🇪 JAS 39 Gripens and 🇩🇪 Eurofighters were scrambled over the South Baltic Sea, identifying and monitoring a 🇷🇺 Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace."