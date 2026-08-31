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Germany became world champions again at the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, repeating their success in the 2023, and equaling Pakistan as the nation with most titles in the competition, four (although Pakistan hasn't won it since 1994). The 2026 edition took place in Belgium and the Netherlands, and Germany beat Spain 1-0.

The final, in Wavre, in the Waloon region in south of Belgium, attracted around 10,000 spectators, most of them Herman. While Spain had managed to beat Germany before in the competition, as well as defeating the host country and reigning Olympic champion the Netherlands in the semi-final (4-3), a single goal Michel Struthoff in the third quarter ended Spain's hopes in their third Hockey World Cup final.

At the same time, the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup also took place, and the final, played one day earlier, crowned Argentina, defeating the host country Netherlands on the penalty shootout, after the match ended 1-1. Argentina is the second most successful team in the competition, winning it in 2002, 2010 and 2026, but Netherlands are the queens in women's ice hockey, with nine titles including the last three in a row (2014, 2018, 2022).