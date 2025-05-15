English
Germany aims to build Europe's strongest conventional army

Chancellor Merz commits to significant defense spending and new volunteer military service.

The latest news on Germany. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional force in Europe, promising ample funding and a new volunteer military program, he said in his first government statement.

This move reflects Germany's shift toward greater military readiness amid growing security concerns over Russia. Merz emphasized the importance of strength as a deterrent and pledged continued support for Ukraine without direct involvement in the conflict.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Independence Square during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10, 2025 // Shutterstock

