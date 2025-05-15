Germany aims to build Europe's strongest conventional army

Dansk
The latest news on Germany. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional force in Europe, promising ample funding and a new volunteer military program, he said in his first government statement.
This move reflects Germany's shift toward greater military readiness amid growing security concerns over Russia. Merz emphasized the importance of strength as a deterrent and pledged continued support for Ukraine without direct involvement in the conflict.