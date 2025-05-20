English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Germany accuses Russia of stalling peace talks with the West

European leaders warn of increased sanctions as Putin appears unwilling to commit to ceasefire.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has voiced frustration over Russia's stance in the Ukraine conflict, suggesting Moscow is using peace talks merely to buy time.

European officials echoed concerns about Russia's continued military aggression, calling for tighter sanctions on its energy exports. The EU urged the US to intensify coordinated pressure, warning that Russia's actions undermine any serious peace efforts.

Germany accuses Russia of stalling peace talks with the West
Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2024. Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius during the press conference to announce Olaf Scholz's renewed candidacy for chancellor at the Willy Brandt House // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUkraineRussiaGermany


Loading next content