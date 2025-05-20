Germany accuses Russia of stalling peace talks with the West

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has voiced frustration over Russia's stance in the Ukraine conflict, suggesting Moscow is using peace talks merely to buy time.
European officials echoed concerns about Russia's continued military aggression, calling for tighter sanctions on its energy exports. The EU urged the US to intensify coordinated pressure, warning that Russia's actions undermine any serious peace efforts.