German World Champion Franz Wagner knocks down Lakers at very the last second

Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first home defeat yesterday by only one point. And the worst part if that it happened just 2 seconds before the final whistle, by a three-pointer scored by Franz Wagner for Orlando Magic.

Thurday's game in Los Angeles won't be forgotten by many Lakers fans. Despite being the top scorer of the match with 39 points, Anthony Davis missed two free throws just before Wagner's three-poiner.

LeBron James also scored high, buy new star Dalton Knecht slowed down significatively.

Franz Wagner, one of NBA's most underrated players

The 23-year-old Berliner, winner of FIBA World Cup in 2023, debuted in Alba Berlin and then moved to NBA to Orlando Magic in 2021. Chosen as part of NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022, he was key to take Orlando to the First Round series, before eventually loosing to Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2024, Franz Wagner renewed his contract for Orlando Magic, the team where he plays with his older brother, 27-year-old Moritz Wagner. With his performance last night, he became youngest player in Magic history to record over 35 points and over 10 assists in a game.