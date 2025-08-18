Germany moves to cut Pornhub payments in push to protect minors

HQ

The latest news on Germany . German media watchdogs are taking a major step to restrict access to Pornhub and other popular adult platforms by targeting their revenue streams, under the new Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media (JMStV).

"Only if the porn providers lose reach and revenue can we get them to give in on youth media protection," Marc Jan Eumann, the chairman of the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (KJM) explained, justifying the financial freezes.



You might be interested: German Court upholds Pornhub and YouPorn block.



The state media watchdogs have been taking action against the porn sites for five years. Under new regulations, banks and payment providers could be required to refuse all transactions to these websites, including payments from adults.

Regulators have previously blocked access to these sites, but users often circumvent restrictions through mirror domains and other workarounds. By targeting payments, authorities hope to apply pressure where previous measures have had limited effect.



You might be interested: Pornhub traffic in UK halves after age verification rules take effect.



The initiative is part of the updated Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media (JMStV), set to take effect later this year and sparking debates across regional parliaments about the balance between youth protection and internet freedom.

Meanwhile, experts warn that exposure to online pornography can disturb minors more than violent content. The freeze, combined with new technical safeguards, represents the latest attempt to limit access and reduce the impact of adult content on young audiences.