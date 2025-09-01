German star Dennis Schröder denounces racist insults during EuroBasket match from Lithuanian fans

HQ

Dennis Schröder, German player for the national German team and for NBA Atlanta Hawks, denounced racist insults during a match against Lithuania, last Saturday during EuroBasket group stage. Schröder had to endure monkey sounds during the break. "Making monkey noises, that's something I don't respect. No matter what status, insults, that's all fine. But racism simply doesn't belong in this sport. That's something that's not OK", he said to MagentaSport (via El Confidencial).

"This has no place in this sport, not even in football. I've seen it happen constantly with Vinícius Jr., but for me, it was the first time I experienced it, and it's very sad", said one of the NBA stars in EuroBasket.

The German Basketball Association said two people were identified as the alleged perpetrators of the abuse, and were expelled from the match. FIBA said that one was identified by video and will not be allowed to enter the rest of the event.

The basketball goberning body published an statement, via ESPN. "FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct and racist language in any form. Creating an inclusive, respectful and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport. FIBA has provided the relevant footage and information to local law enforcement authorities, who are continuing to investigate the matter."

Germany won the match against Lithuania 107-88 and confirmed their qualification to the round of 16 alongside Finland in Group D, having won 3 out of 3 games so far. Schröder made a big contribution with 26 points.

Before EuroBasket began, he had confessed that he felt discriminated. Despite his merits, including being MVP in World Cup 2023, that Germany won, he said he would never be considered a legends such a Dirk Nowitzki. "For me, it will never be the same as it was for Dirk. I will never receive the same love in this country because I have dark skin."