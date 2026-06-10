German Shepherd survives two-hour ordeal adrift in the North Sea

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It almost sounds like the plot of a movie, but for Bruce the dog, it became a reality. The dog, a loyal German Shepherd, was rescued after drifting several kilometres out into the North Sea, all alone on an inflatable kayak.

Reports indicate that Bruce was near his owners on the beach when a strong gust of wind caught the kayak and carried it further out to sea. The owners tried to swim after it but were forced to stop and alert the coast guard when it became clear they wouldn't be able to catch up to the kayak.

After two hours at sea, Bruce was spotted by a tourist boat and rescued. He was unharmed but cold and was given both warmth and water before he was finally brought ashore and reunited with his owners.