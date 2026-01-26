HQ

Northeren Europe is experiencing colder temperatures these days, and so it's only natural to be curious how cold weather affects your EV's estimated range. While some have sensors to give you a reasonable estimate based on these factors, most actually dont, and drivers often report sudden dips or changes in range.

So German ADAC has tested the impact of degrees at or below freezing in celsius, where they've tested 14 popular EV's to see how these conditions impacted the range.

Amongst the 14 tested, it's clear that there's a big difference in how power is being actively consumed during the winter, with the BYD Sealion 7 Excellend AWD coming it at 293 kilometers of range with a battery capable of a WLTP at 502 kilometers. It burned 353 Wh/km at 0 degrees on highway speeds.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Tesla Model Y Premium AWD only used 222 Wh/km, coming in at a theoretical first place followed by the Audi A6 Avant e-tron Performance, the VW ID.7 Tourer Pro and the Skoda Elroq 85.