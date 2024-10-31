German pizzeria raided after police find out the most popular secret menu item is cocaine

HQ

As a kid, you probably heard rumours about your local takeaway dealing drugs behind the counter. No? Just me, then. In any case, on pizzeria in Germany has proven the rumour to be quite true, after police busted in to raid the business, believing it was selling cocaine.

According to Sky News, the police were tipped off by food inspectors, who found that one of the best-selling menu items at the restaurant in Dusseldorf was cocaine. Police initially raided the restaurant, finding cocaine, cannabis, and €268,000 in cash, but after the manager was detained for a few days, he was allowed to return to his restaurant.

From there, the police built up a case and found the ringleader behind the operation, bringing the entire drug ring down. The pizzeria manager was arrested trying to escape the country and remains in police custody.

