German military could use up to 30 AI tools from 2027

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It isn't just film studios and game developers using AI to make things quicker, as the German military is evaluating 30 AI tools that could be introduced as early as 2027. This comes as the German military wishes to speed up decision-making on the battlefield, as drone warfare and satellite use proves that modern warfare may need machines to manage data at a rate faster than any human.

"The exploration is ongoing, and I'm optimistic that we will have a prototype in the second quarter ​of 2027," said the chief of the German military's cyber command, Vice Admiral Thomas Daum. As per Reuters, full implementation is expected in 2028 if all goes to plan.

The majority of the tools under review are made by German companies, but there are a few foreign businesses being evaluated too, like French firm ChapsVision. Daum has ruled out the purchase of the Maven Smart System, a US data analytics and defence software created by Palantir. Concerns over depending on the US-made software comes at a time when the US is seen as an unreliable ally under the presidential leadership of Donald Trump.