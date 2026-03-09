German military bans filming on bases over social media risks

HQ

Germany's armed forces have banned soldiers and staff from filming or taking photos at military sites without explicit permission, citing concerns that sensitive information could appear on social media. A spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry of Defence said the rule has been in force since late February.

The policy replaces earlier guidelines that generally allowed filming. Under the new rules, personnel must obtain approval before recording or photographing anything on military premises. Violations could lead to disciplinary action or even criminal charges depending on the severity.

Despite the restrictions, the Bundeswehr said soldiers are still allowed to use social media and present themselves online, noting the military continues to rely on such platforms to support recruitment efforts...