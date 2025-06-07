Germany: Ukraine damaged 10% of Russia's strategic bombers

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A German military assessment now suggests Ukraine's latest drone strikes (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web) likely damaged around 10% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet.



"According to our assessment, more than a dozen aircraft were damaged, TU-95 and TU-22 strategic bombers as well as A-50 surveillance planes," German Major General Christian Freuding said in a YouTube podcast on Saturday.

The hit included rare surveillance planes, which Berlin says are now beyond repair, even for spare parts. While Russia maintains the majority of its strike capabilities, the symbolic and logistical toll could pressure its operations over time, so stay tuned for further updates.