German foreign minister visits Kyiv to reinforce support for Ukraine

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm the country's commitment to Ukraine's defence against ongoing aggression in its war with Russia, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"We will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side so that it can continue to defend itself successfully, with modern air defence and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a statement.

Emphasising modern military aid, humanitarian assistance, and economic support, the visit highlights Europe's growing role as the conflict intensifies. Meanwhile, Kyiv urges partners to strengthen air defences following recent large-scale attacks over the weekend.