German finance minister urges "European patriotism" to face global threats

Germany's finance minister Lars Klingbeil has called for a new era of "European patriotism," arguing that Europe must act more forcefully to protect its economic interests as global alliances weaken and trade becomes more confrontational.

Speaking at an economic policy lecture in Berlin, Klingbeil said state support for companies should come with clear conditions. Firms receiving public money, he argued, should be required to keep jobs in Europe, while public procurement should prioritise goods made within the EU.

Klingbeil warned that the transatlantic relationship is no longer what it once was, saying the US is increasingly turning inward under President Donald Trump. He pointed to Washington's national security strategy as evidence that Europe can no longer rely on old assumptions about political and cultural alignment.

He also cautioned that trade is being weaponised through subsidies, tariffs and export controls, putting pressure on Germany's export driven economy. Simply selling more abroad, he said, will not be enough to navigate the current upheaval.

Instead, Klingbeil called for stronger European unity, more diversified trade ties beyond the United States, and tougher protections against unfair competition. Europe, he said, must become more sovereign if it wants to avoid being caught between the world's major powers.