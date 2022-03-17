German Federal Office recommends that Kaspersky users temporarily change their antivirus program

HQ

Earlier this week, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in Germany has started warning companies and individuals against using antivirus programs and services from the manufacturer Kaspersky. In the eyes of the authorities, it is risky or at least questionable to grant a Russian company far-reaching influence over important IT infrastructure, as they consider the possibility of a Russian cyber-attack to be realistic for the time being. The BSI therefore recommends that companies switch to alternative antivirus programs, at least temporarily, until the situation in Ukraine has eased.

Kaspersky is dismayed by this recommendation. They call the decision politically motivated, but want to continue working with the BSI to restore trust in the quality and, above all, the integrity of their own services. The company makes it clear that it has "no ties to the Russian or any other government", which is something the BSI does not directly imply. However, the organisation believes it is possible that Kaspersky can be forced into using their IT power against their will or become a target of a cyber-operation by a Kremlin-affiliated institution themselves.