German Federal Government classifies esports as a non-profit

The German Federal Government has come to the conclusion that esports should be classed as a non-profit activity, all as part of its efforts to grow esports throughout the country.

This was confirmed by the Bundesministerium in a post on LinkedIn, where (after translation), we're told: "This step strengthens fair play, the active protection of minors and creates a healthy, reflective use of digital media."

It should be said that there is still effort and movement required to fully complete the non-profit classification of esports, as it's noted that the regulation still has to go to the Bundestag for parliament members to share their votes and thoughts on.

Still, for a country that already has an immense foothold in the world of esports (Riot has an arena in the country which serves as the base for LEC and VCT EMEA competition, for one), this is a big move to further grow the esports industry.