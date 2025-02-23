Germans head to the polls: Elections signal rightward shift

HQ

Germans headed to the polls on Sunday in a pivotal election that is expected to see Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc reclaim power while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secures its strongest-ever result.

With no party likely to secure an outright majority, coalition talks could stretch for months, leaving outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a caretaker role and delaying key economic reforms. The rise of the AfD, fueled by concerns over immigration and economic stagnation, has rattled Germany's mainstream parties, which continue to reject working with the far-right.



For a deeper dive into the key details of the election, check out our article on everything you need to know about Germany's elections on Sunday.



Meanwhile, European Union allies are watching closely, hoping for a stable government capable of navigating a fragile economic landscape and growing geopolitical tensions. Voter frustration over economic decline and migration policy has defined the campaign, making this one of Germany's most consequential elections in years. For now, it remains to be seen how coalition talks will shape the country's political future.