German Court upholds Pornhub and YouPorn block

HQ

The latest news on Germany . Germany's Berlin Administrative Court has upheld a nationwide block on Aylo Holdings' popular adult sites, including Pornhub and YouPorn, following concerns over insufficient age verification measures.

On Wednesday, the court supported actions taken by North Rhine-Westphalia regulators, who argued the company failed to restrict access to minors. Aylo can still appeal the decision, potentially taking the case to Germany's highest administrative courts.

Similar rulings in Düsseldorf last year reinforced the country's strict stance on online age checks. For now, it remains to be seen whether Aylo will pursue further legal action. Meanwhile, you can read more details about the ruling here and here.