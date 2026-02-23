German club Werder Bremen cancels trip to United States following ICE's killings, "does not fit with our values"

HQ

SV Werder Bremen, German football club from Bremen, has cancelled their planned trip to the Unied States this May, where they were going to play some friendly matches in Minnesota and Detroit. However, due to "sporting, economic and political reasons", the club cancelled their plans.

A statement signed by Christoph Pieper, head of communications of Werder Bremen, said that "playing in a city where there's unrest and people have been shot, that does not fit with our values here at Werder Bremen. Furthermore, it was unclear for us which players could be able to enter the United States due to the stricter entry requirements."

Pieper also said that their current situation in the league, facing relegation, "makes planning such a trip difficult", citing "certain economic risks".

Trump's administration sent around 3,000 agents to Minneapolis in a deportation operation, and two American citizens were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in January, which sparked a series of protests.

"We as a club, we have clear values. Our club stands for an open, pluralistic and united society. We are committed to ensuring that all people — regardless of their origin, skin colour, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability — are naturally included and have a firm place in our community", said Pieper on their statement (via Politico).

Werder Bremen is currently sitting in the relegation zone, 17th in the Bundesliga table, although there are four clubs between 19-22 points. Their last league victory was back in November 2025. Their most recent big title is the Bundesliga in 2004.