German bank vault heist nets millions over Christmas break

Thieves exploited the Christmas shutdown to break into the vault of a Sparkasse bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, escaping with valuables and cash estimated at more than €10 million, police said.

According to investigators, the suspects drilled through a thick concrete wall to access the vault, then forced open several thousand safe deposit boxes belonging to customers. The break-in went unnoticed for days, as banks and most businesses were closed from the evening of December 24.

The crime was only discovered in the early hours of Monday after a fire alarm was triggered. By then, the perpetrators had already fled, leaving a large hole in the vault wall and widespread damage inside the facility.

Angry customers gathered outside the branch on Tuesday, demanding information. Several told local media they had stored lifetime savings, cash, and family jewellery in the deposit boxes, with little clarity on what had been taken.

Police said witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage on Saturday night. A black Audi RS6, later identified as stolen in Hanover, was also seen leaving the area with masked occupants. An investigation is under way, and no arrests have been announced so far.