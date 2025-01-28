German and Danish leaders stand strong amid Trump's Greenland remarks

HQ

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met today in Berlin, a show of unity following US President Donald Trump's renewed comments about acquiring Greenland. Trump, who has long voiced interest in the Arctic island due to its untapped resources, emphasized his belief that Greenland should be part of the United States, claiming its 55,000 residents would be eager to join. However, both leaders avoided directly referencing Trump's remarks, instead focusing on the importance of security, NATO, and strong European alliances. Scholz stressed that borders should not be moved by force and emphasized the value of European cooperation. Frederiksen echoed the sentiment, reminding the world that Europe thrives on cooperation, not confrontation. While Trump's comments stoked old debates, Greenland's future remains in the hands of its people, with no desire for change. For more details, you can read the official press release here.

Should Greenland's future be decided by its people or by global powers?

