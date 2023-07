HQ

Netherrealm didn't hide the fact that we'd see something from Mortal Kombat 1 in tonight's DreamCon All-Star Tournament, and the studio definitely delivered the goods.

Not only does this Keepers of Time trailer confirms that both Geras and Darrius will be playable in Mortal Kombat 1. It also shows that Geras and Liu Kang have learned some very brutal Fatalities since last time.