Gerard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault in Paris court

The latest news on France . We now know that, on Tuesday, a Paris court has found French actor Gerard Depardieu guilty of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets Verts in 2021.

Despite his consistent denials and defense arguments, the judge deemed his version of events unconvincing. Prosecutors have requested an 18-month suspended sentence and a €20,000 fine, citing the gravity of the assaults and their impact on the victims.