How to Train your Dragon

Gerard Butler will reprise his role in the live-action adaptation of How to Train your Dragon

He confirmed the news in an interview with Deadline.

The dragon trainer or How to Train Your Dragon, has many names, and the discussions have been many regarding Universal's upcoming live-action adaptation of the film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on 13th June next year.

Now Gerard Butler also confirms in an interview with Deadline that he will reprise his role as Stoick, the Viking chieftain, alongside Mason Thams and Nico Parker, who will play Hiccup and Astrid, respectively.

Are you looking forward to the live-action adaptation of How to Train your Dragon?

