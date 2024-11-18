Gerard Butler wears a 90-pound Viking suit in How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon gave us a first look at Hiccup recently, and while the actor seems to look a lot like the character from DreamWorks' original animated film, there are some concerns about other characters not quite fitting the proportions of their animated counterparts.

However, Gerard Butler is looking to put our minds at ease. The actor will play Stoick the Vast in the live-action movie just as he did in the original trilogy, and to make himself look like the animated character, there's a hefty costume involved.

"I had seven layers, thick layers, and a thick beard, and then I had a kind of bearskin or wolfskin over it. It was heavy as shit," he told Collider. "When I had my sword and my shield and the helmet, which was heavy, and all those layers with the clasps that went around, it was 90 pounds, my costume. I was, in the middle of the coldest day, soaking wet from sweat inside because it was like a furnace in there."

We've not seen how Stoick will look yet, but with a 90-pound costume, we can imagine he's certainly going to be vast.