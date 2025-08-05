Gerard Butler returns for Greenland 2: Migration in January next year

Lionsgate has now set the premiere date for Greenland 2: Migration, the sequel to the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Gerard Butler, for January 9 next year. Once again, we'll follow the Garrity family in their struggle to survive after a comet slammed into Earth and wiped out most of humanity.

Migration picks up some time after the impact. Having survived in a state-of-the-art bunker, the family is forced out into a shattered world in search of a new home, a journey that is anything but safe. In addition to Butler, Morena Baccarin returns, joined by Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie.

The first Greenland was a major success, despite debuting in the middle of the pandemic, grossing over $50 million. It also performed strongly on streaming platforms, and producer Sébastien Raybaud promises the sequel will be just as gripping as the original.

Did you enjoy Greenland, and are you looking forward to this sequel?