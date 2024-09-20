Gerard Butler locks and loads in the trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

HQ

The ever-entertaining muscleman Gerard Butler is back with another action-packed flick, this time with the sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves, in which Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. once again take on the lead roles.

This time, Butler is forced to team up with Donnie, the thief he chased in the first film, and together they plan a breath-taking heist to get their hands on a large amount of diamonds. In short, there is action and adrenaline.

The original film grossed a whopping $80 million at the cinema and was an unexpected success, something that they now undoubtedly hope to repeat. Den of Thieves: Pantera will once again be directed by Christian Gudegast and will premiere on January 10, 2025. Check out the first trailer below.

