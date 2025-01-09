Gerard Butler describes makeup process for How to Train Your Dragon as "hell"

HQ

Gerard Butler, known for his role as Stoick in the animated How to Train Your Dragon films, is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. However, the actor recently shared the tough reality of the makeup and costume process, which he humorously described as "pure hell." In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Butler revealed that it took several hours each day to transform into the character, with an additional hour just to get into the costume.

Despite the grueling preparation, Butler expressed excitement about stepping into a real-life Viking village and living the character in ways animation couldn't capture. He admitted that playing Stoick in a live-action setting felt like a whole new experience, even after years of voicing the character.

Butler also offered a sneak peek at the upcoming film, praising the movie's visuals and describing it as "incredible," even without the special effects. He's eager for audiences to experience it firsthand when it hits theaters. Are you looking forward to the live-action adaptation?