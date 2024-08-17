Geralt voice actor reveals who he would have liked to romance in The Witcher 3

HQ

Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia, has revealed something that might shake Witcher fans to their very core. He doesn't really care about Geralt ending up with Triss or Yennefer. The two romanceable sorceresses in the third game divide fans all over, but Cockle had his eyes on a third lady when he was working on the game.

"I would have liked an option to romance Shani," he said in an interview with Fall Damage (the very same interview where he says he's in The Witcher 4). "She would have been fun to romance because she's so sweet and smart."

You can sleep with Shani during The Witcher 3's Heart of Stone DLC, but unfortunately you don't get to forge a proper relationship with her, deciding either to return to your lonesome Witcher life or the sorceress you've just cheated on.

Who did you romance in The Witcher 3 and who would you have liked to romance?