Geralt voice actor reveals he is in the next instalment of The Witcher series

Doug Cockle, who does the voice of Geralt, revealed in an interview that Geralt will be in the upcoming The Witcher game. However, he clarified at the same time that this time the character will not be the main character of the upcoming game.

Cockle sade: "What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt."

Although the game's director Sebastian Kalemb has said before that Geralt could be part of the next instalment, we can assume that Cockle's statement is a confirmation of the monster hunter's return. At the same time, however, Cockle says, with the caveat that he might be lying about it, that he hasn't seen a script.

The upcoming The Witcher game is supposed to be the start of a new trilogy. It goes under the working name Project Polaris and we also know that CD Projekt Red is building this part in Epic's Unreal Engine 5. However, we will have to wait many years before we get to experience this adventure but we can hope that we will see something from it in the not too distant future.